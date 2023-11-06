Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $39,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

