Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.23.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,720. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

