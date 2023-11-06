Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 4,193 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.34. 396,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,126. The company has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

