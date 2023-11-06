Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

