Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.