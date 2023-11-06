Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $72.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,322,393 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

