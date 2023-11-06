Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,569,000 after buying an additional 219,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,427,000 after buying an additional 87,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 142,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,833. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

