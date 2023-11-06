Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camping World stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96 and a beta of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camping World by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Camping World by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Camping World by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

