Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

Shares of GOOS opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$32.81. The stock has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.81.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

