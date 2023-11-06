Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.22.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOS
Canada Goose Trading Up 0.6 %
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/30 – 11/3
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.