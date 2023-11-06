Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $29,000. Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

