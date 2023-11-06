Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 105.13%.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
