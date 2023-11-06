Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.83.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

