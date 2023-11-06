Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$47.83.

CPX opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$50.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

