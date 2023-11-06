Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $40,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COR opened at $195.17 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $198.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

