ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 6.2%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 6,011,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 11,189,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,366,970 shares of company stock valued at $25,148,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after buying an additional 1,939,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 229,805 shares in the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

