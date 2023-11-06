Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

