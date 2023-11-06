Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

