Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CVR opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

