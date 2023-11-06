China CITIC Bank (CHCJY) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) is one of 369 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare China CITIC Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China CITIC Bank and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China CITIC Bank $55.59 billion $9.23 billion 2.76 China CITIC Bank Competitors $12.04 billion $1.18 billion 13.21

China CITIC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. China CITIC Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

China CITIC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. China CITIC Bank pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. China CITIC Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

China CITIC Bank has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China CITIC Bank’s peers have a beta of 2.42, indicating that their average stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China CITIC Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China CITIC Bank 17.20% 9.30% 0.73% China CITIC Bank Competitors -9.91% 7.75% 3.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for China CITIC Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China CITIC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A China CITIC Bank Competitors 1359 4060 4106 44 2.30

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,489.61%. Given China CITIC Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China CITIC Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. The company also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, investments, and trading in debt instruments; and derivatives and forex trading. In addition, it offers asset management, finance leasing, wealth management, ageing finance, private banking, credit card, payroll, and other non-banking financial services. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and micro and small enterprises. The company operates tier-one branches, tier-two branches, and sub-branches; self-service banks; and self-service terminals, as well as smart teller machines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited operates as a subsidiary of CITIC Financial Holdings Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.