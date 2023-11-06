CIBC Lowers First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$12.37 and a 12 month high of C$18.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.37.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

