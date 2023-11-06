Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Trimmed by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 41.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $518.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.37 and its 200-day moving average is $489.32. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $405.63 and a 52-week high of $525.37.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

