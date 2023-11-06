Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,430. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

