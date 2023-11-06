Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Andrew Kelly Buys 5,000 Shares

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$11,425.00 ($7,277.07).
Andrew Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 6th, Andrew Kelly 757 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock.
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Cleanaway Waste Management Announces Dividend
Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile
Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.
