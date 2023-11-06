ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
