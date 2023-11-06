ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

