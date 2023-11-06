Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Reduced by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,054 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

