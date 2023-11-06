Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Compass Diversified makes up about 3.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,573.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,976,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,531,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $906,878. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

CODI traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $18.51. 35,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,682. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 256.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

