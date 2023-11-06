Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,437 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.98. 564,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,935. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

