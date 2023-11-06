Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 293 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $652.26. 95,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,856. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $655.42 and its 200-day moving average is $675.62.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

