Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

