Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,713,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

