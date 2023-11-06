Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.09. 4,671,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,767,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $428.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

