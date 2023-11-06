Concord Wealth Partners Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,338 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 704,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,962. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

