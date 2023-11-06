Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $877.33. 297,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $856.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $816.94. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $461.57 and a twelve month high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.