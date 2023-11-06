Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 7,197 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.