Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.34. 339,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,306. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

