CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CONMED by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CONMED by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CONMED has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

