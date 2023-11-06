Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 8.22% of Core Laboratories worth $89,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

