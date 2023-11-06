Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Ewen Crouch Buys 900 Shares

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$16.20 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of A$14,580.00 ($9,286.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 4th. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

