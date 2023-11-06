Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.5% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.90 on Monday, hitting $569.80. 532,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $252.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $557.60 and its 200 day moving average is $537.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

