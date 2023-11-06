Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $571.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.