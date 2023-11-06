Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

