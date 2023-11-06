Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

