CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $71.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

