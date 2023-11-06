CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up to $50.99

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.99, but opened at $53.20. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 666,753 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

