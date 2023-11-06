Critical Comparison: SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) versus PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoftwareONE and PowerSchool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftwareONE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerSchool $656.85 million 6.22 -$20.79 million ($0.13) -156.15

SoftwareONE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerSchool.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftwareONE N/A N/A N/A PowerSchool -2.92% 7.17% 3.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of PowerSchool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoftwareONE and PowerSchool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftwareONE 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerSchool 0 1 10 0 2.91

PowerSchool has a consensus price target of $27.55, indicating a potential upside of 35.69%. Given PowerSchool’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than SoftwareONE.

Summary

PowerSchool beats SoftwareONE on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management solutions. In addition, the company offers simple services, including SAMSimple, optimize management for high-risk software publishers; AzureSimple, simplify and accelerate Azure cloud deployment; BackupSimple, secure backup as a service from on-premises to the cloud; and Simple for Amazon Web Services(AWS), service offering to help you maximize the value of AWS, as well as 365Simple solution. Further, it provides user productivity solutions, which include digital workspace, security and threat protection, data and analytics, and unified communications and collaboration, as well as adoption and change management, cloud financial management, software digital supply chain, publisher advisory, SAP, unified communications, and unified support services. The company serves education; architecture, engineering, and construction; finance; healthcare; nonprofit; and state and local government industries. SoftwareONE Holding AG was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Stans, Switzerland.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

