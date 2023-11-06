Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.18 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

