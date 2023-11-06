Cue Health (HLTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Cue Health has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cue Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cue Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. It offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

