D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Cut by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,330 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %
DHI stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,719. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
