DA Davidson Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Buy

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,400.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,275.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,870.08 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,797.92 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,011.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,863.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

