Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.34. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 105,353 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DADA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.